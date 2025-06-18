ALERT DAY: Central Indiana's Severe Weather Potential

Headlines



Strong to Severe Storms Today

Clearing Skies Tomorrow

Heave Wave for Summer

Afternoon storms have the potential to reach severe limits. Damaging wind will be the main concern. We will also be watching for localized heavy rain and flooding as well as an isolated tornado. Have a way to get alerts and be ready to put your severe weather plan in place if you are under a warning.

We will clear out for the second half of the week with sunny skies back by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures warm as a result with meany readings in the 90s! The heat index could crack 100°!

This pattern will hold through next week so the heat is here to stay.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Strong To Severe Storms. High: 83°

Overnight: Overnight Storms. Low: 67°

Tomorrow: Gradually Clearing. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast