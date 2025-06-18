Watch Now
ALERT DAY: Central Indiana's Severe Weather Potential

A Big Heat Wave Coming
Headlines

  • Strong to Severe Storms Today
  • Clearing Skies Tomorrow
  • Heave Wave for Summer

Afternoon storms have the potential to reach severe limits. Damaging wind will be the main concern. We will also be watching for localized heavy rain and flooding as well as an isolated tornado. Have a way to get alerts and be ready to put your severe weather plan in place if you are under a warning.

Wednesday Evening

We will clear out for the second half of the week with sunny skies back by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures warm as a result with meany readings in the 90s! The heat index could crack 100°!

Heat Wave

This pattern will hold through next week so the heat is here to stay.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Strong To Severe Storms. High: 83°
Overnight: Overnight Storms. Low: 67°
Tomorrow: Gradually Clearing. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

