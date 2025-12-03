Chance for light snow followed by bitter blast of cold air

Another weather system sweeps across Central Indiana tonight. While this one does bring chances for some light snow, the bigger impact will be even colder temperatures.

Flurries and snow showers can be expected this evening into tonight, but should end before the morning commute Thursday. Accumulations will be very light with this system with most areas a half inch or less of snowfall. The Thursday morning drive could still be a bit slick. Temperatures plummet into the teens tonight. That will also refreeze any snow that melted Wednesday.

wrtv

A NW wind of 5-10 mph will push feels like temperatures into the single digits Thursday morning. Be sure to minimize time outside, and cover up from head to toe when you do venture out. Wind chills stay in the teens through the afternoon.

wrtv

We should see some sunshine finally mix in with the clouds Thursday. That said, it's still a very cold day. Highs in the mid 20s come in about 20° below average.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with a few snow showers. Low: 17°

Thursday: Partly sunny and very cold. High: 25°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 31°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast