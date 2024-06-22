Chance of storms into Sunday morning brings slight drop in temperatures

The month of June has taken a hot and dry turn. Our rainfall is running more than two and a half inches below average. We do have a chance for rain and a few storms late overnight into Sunday morning. Storms could have some gusty winds, but they are expected to weaken as they move SE. While storms could locally bring a half inch or more of rain, most areas are likely to see less than a quarter inch.

Any leftover rain moves out quickly Sunday morning. Just an isolated shower or storm chance will remain into the afternoon with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will be slightly "cooler" than recent days. Most areas trade highs in the 90s for mid to upper 80s Sunday afternoon. However, humidity actually climbs a bit. That means we won't really notice much difference in temperatures.

Temperatures spike again Tuesday, but will drop with storm chances Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms late. Low: 74°

Sunday: AM showers/storms. Decreasing clouds. High: 88°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of t'storms. High: 95°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast