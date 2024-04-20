Chilly night followed by a warming trend

We're back on the temperature roller coaster. The cool weekend temperatures lead to a chilly night. Northern areas could see some areas of frost by early Sunday morning. Some high clouds and a light breeze should keep widespread frost from developing, but it's not a bad idea to protect those sensitive spring plants with lows in the middle 30s.

Bright skies and less of a breeze bring a pleasant Sunday. Temperatures still remain several degrees below average. Look for highs in the mid to upper 50s. At least it comes with dry weather. Following 6.5" of rain this month, we need some time to dry out.

High temperatures warm back into the 60s to start the week. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 57°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 65°

Tuesday: Scattered showers and breezy. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast