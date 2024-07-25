Clear and cooler tonight. Mostly sunny tomorrow

Headlines



COOL NIGHT AHEAD

DRY FRIDAY & SATURDAY

T'STORM THREAT RETURNS SUNDAY

Drier air is flowing into the state from the north. With lower humidity levels and a clear sky, temperatures overnight into Friday morning will dip into the 50s! Enjoy!

wrtv

A very comfortable Friday is on the way. Highs will remain a little below average with lots of sunshine. The wind will remain light out of the east.

wrtv

Thunderstorm chances return Sunday. Humidity will also climb. A daily chance of thunderstorms awaits next week with very humid and warm conditions.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High: 82°

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 60°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast