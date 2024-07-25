Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clear and cooler tonight. Mostly sunny tomorrow

KG 5.png
wrtv
KG 5.png
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jul 25, 2024

Headlines

  • COOL NIGHT AHEAD
  • DRY FRIDAY & SATURDAY
  • T'STORM THREAT RETURNS SUNDAY

Drier air is flowing into the state from the north. With lower humidity levels and a clear sky, temperatures overnight into Friday morning will dip into the 50s! Enjoy!

KG 2.png

A very comfortable Friday is on the way. Highs will remain a little below average with lots of sunshine. The wind will remain light out of the east.

KG 3.png

Thunderstorm chances return Sunday. Humidity will also climb. A daily chance of thunderstorms awaits next week with very humid and warm conditions.

KG 4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High: 82°
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 60°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KG 1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018