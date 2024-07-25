Clear and cooler tonight. Mostly sunny tomorrow

Headlines
- COOL NIGHT AHEAD
- DRY FRIDAY & SATURDAY
- T'STORM THREAT RETURNS SUNDAY
Drier air is flowing into the state from the north. With lower humidity levels and a clear sky, temperatures overnight into Friday morning will dip into the 50s! Enjoy!
A very comfortable Friday is on the way. Highs will remain a little below average with lots of sunshine. The wind will remain light out of the east.
Thunderstorm chances return Sunday. Humidity will also climb. A daily chance of thunderstorms awaits next week with very humid and warm conditions.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High: 82°
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 60°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 83°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast