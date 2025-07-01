Clearing ahead of the 4th of July holiday

Headlines
- Morning Rain
- Clearing afternoon
- Heating up this week
It is a wet start to Tuesday with widespread showers for the morning commute. We will clear out by this afternoon and get back to sunshine. Here is a snapshot of the second half of the day with clearing skies!
Thankfully those clear skies will hold into through the end of the week as we get into the Fourth o f July. Here is your fireworks forecast.
Temperatures warm up quickly. By the end of the week and into the weekend temperatures surge into the 90s!
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Clearing by the afternoon. High: 85°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 65°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 87°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast