Clearing skies into Sunday

Seasonable temperatures
Overnight lows
WRTV
  • WARMER MORNING
  • DRY WEEKEND
  • MIDWEEK RAIN

It will be a bit warmer in the mornings this week! Temperatures will start off in the mid 40s for most. Highs climb back into the mid 60s on Sunday. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day.

Sunday Forecast

If you are headed downtown for the Colts game, the weather is looking great!

Colts Forecast

Showers are back by midweek with the greatest rain chances back by Monday night through Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cloudy. High: 64°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42°
Tomorrow: Gradually clearing. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

