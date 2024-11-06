Clearing skies with seasonable temperatures

Headlines



CLEARING SKIES TODAY

COOLER TEMPS BUT STILL ABOVE NORMAL

RAIN RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

Much needed rain fell across the area last night and into this morning with some areas seeing over well over one inch. The rain has ended and we are enter a quiet stretch of weather for the rest of the week. Look for skies to become partly cloudy with highs that will top off in the low to mid 60s.

wrtv

Tomorrow and Friday will feature lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. While these temperatures are cooler they still above normal for this time of year.

wrtv

Clouds will build once again on Saturday and then rain will impact the area on Sunday. Timing and amounts will be fine tuned as we get closer. Hurricane Rafael might play a role as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. High: 67°

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 47°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 60°

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 63°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast