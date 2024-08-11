Clouds build Monday, but rain chances stay low

We're wrapping up a great weekend of weather across central Indiana. The comfortable feel continues into tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Skies become mostly clear.

A weather system out west gets a little closer to us Monday. The most noticeable change will be an increase in clouds. We can't rule out an isolated shower or two, especially across western areas. Given the low humidity we're enjoying, the chance for wet weather is limited to start the week. Temperatures come in slightly below average once again with highs in the upper 70s.

We could use some rain. It appears most of us will have to wait until closer to the end of the week for rain chances to return.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58°

Monday: Increasing clouds. Isolated shower possible. High: 79°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 83°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast