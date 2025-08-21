Clouds hang tough this evening. Some sunshine expected to return Friday.

The clouds have been in no hurry to leave. That's mainly because there's a weather traffic jam across the country. Now that Hurricane Erin is starting to make a move away from the U.S., weather systems will be able to move again. We should start to see some clearing of the clouds tonight. However, some fog is possible with lows in the lower 60s.

There will still be some clouds in our sky Friday, but we'll also get back into more sunshine. The brighter conditions should allow afternoon temperatures to reach back into the lower 80s. Our wind stays light out of the NE.

A cold front brings some big changes this weekend. We're still warm and muggy Saturday. Sunday is much cooler and less humid. The pattern shift is unlikely to come with much, if any, rain.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog. Low: 63°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 82°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 85°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast