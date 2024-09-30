Clouds hang tough today with patchy drizzle

Headlines
- PATCHY DRIZZLE CONTINUES TODAY
- COLD FRONT PASSAGE TOMORROW
- SUNNY & DRY WEDNESDAY ONWARD
Our damp and dreary weather will continue today with mostly cloudy skies all day. Every now and then patchy drizzle will move through the area. Any moisture we see will be very light, more pesky than anything. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
A cold front will arrive tomorrow and finally kick the remnants of Helene out into the Atlantic Ocean. As the front come through there could be an isolated storm.
It will go through quick and once the skies clear we are in great shape the rest of the week with sunshine.
Highs will be in the 70s with lows into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 77°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 63°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 78°
Wednesday: Sunny. High: 72°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast