Cloudy Monday, scattered showers in the second half of the day

Headlines

  • FEW LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS MONDAY EVENING
  • FOGGY TUESDAY MORNING
  • RAINY CHRISTMAS DAY

Clouds are back for Monday. Temperatures warm into the low 40s by afternoon. A few light rain showers or periods of drizzle are possible in the afternoon and evening. It could feel damp while you got out for last minute holiday shopping this evening. Rain is not widespread - showers are more scattered. Rain totals likely remain less than a tenth of an inch.

Rain exits Monday night. As winds calm, it is possible to see a round of fog forming Tuesday morning. This could lead to low visibility for Christmas Eve travel. The rest of the day Tuesday looks dry but cloudy.

Rain returns Tuesday night and lingers into Christmas Day Wednesday. Rain is more widespread Wednesday morning, with showers becoming more scattered in the afternoon. High temperatures warm into the mid 40s Wednesday, then warm into the 50s for the rest of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cloudy. PM showers/drizzle. Breezy. High: 41°
Overnight: Cloudy. Fog develops late. Low: 35°
Tomorrow: AM fog. Cloudy. High: 43°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

