Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy skies with a spotty rain chance

Warming up this week
Wednesday
WRTV
Wednesday
Posted

Headlines

  • SPOTTY SHOWERS
  • CLOUDY SKIES
  • WARMING THIS WEEK

Wednesday is starting off cloudy with some spotty showers. Keep the umbrella nearby, in case you get caught by a spotty storm/shower. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times, but isn't expected to last long. Here is just an idea of what radar could look like this afternoon.

CS 2.png

Thursday offers more sunshine! That added heat will be enough to create an isolated storm by the afternoon, but overall, coverage will be lower than today.

Thursday

We heat up after Wednesday. Our thermometer will get back into the 90s as we get closer to the weekend. Scattered storms and showers look likely for now.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower/storm High: 85°
Overnight: Clearing. Low: 70°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Isolated Storm High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk