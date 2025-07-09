Cloudy skies with a spotty rain chance

Headlines



SPOTTY SHOWERS

CLOUDY SKIES

WARMING THIS WEEK

Wednesday is starting off cloudy with some spotty showers. Keep the umbrella nearby, in case you get caught by a spotty storm/shower. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times, but isn't expected to last long. Here is just an idea of what radar could look like this afternoon.

WRTV

Thursday offers more sunshine! That added heat will be enough to create an isolated storm by the afternoon, but overall, coverage will be lower than today.

WRTV

We heat up after Wednesday. Our thermometer will get back into the 90s as we get closer to the weekend. Scattered storms and showers look likely for now.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower/storm High: 85°

Overnight: Clearing. Low: 70°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Isolated Storm High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast