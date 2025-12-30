Cold air and snow showers to ring in the new year

Headlines



COLD AIR STICKS AROUND

LIGHT SNOW INTO THE NEW YEAR

SLIGHT WARM-UP NEXT WEEK

We are back into a winter pattern with temperatures struggling to make it into the mid 20s. Scattered snow flurries will end around mid morning with some peaks of sunshine before clouds fill abck in this afternoon. New Year's Eve will feature some late evening light snow.

WRTV

Some areas will see light accumulation with most staying under half of an inch. This will still be enough to make roads and sidewalks slick. Temperatures around midnight will land just below freezing.

WRTV

We are looking at the mid 30s and even the 40s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 27°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 25°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 35°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast