Cold air continues into the weekend

Scattered snow showers possible next week
Bitter cold heading into the weekend
Friday Forecast
Headlines

  • COLD AIR INTO THE WEEKEND
  • A BIT WARMER NEXT WEEK
  • SCATTERED SNOW POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

Bitter cold air stays with us into the weekend. Highs are capped in the mid teens for Friday afternoon. Wind chills will dip back below freezing into Saturday morning.

Wind chill forecast Saturday morning

We expect slightly warmer temperatures into next week with highs in the 20s and even 30s. Looking long-term, February looks below average through the 13th.

Long term forecast

Scattered snow showers are possible next Wednesday, but we don't think it will amount to much at this point.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 18°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: -1°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 17°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

