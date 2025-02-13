Cold and breezy Thursday with some slick spots

Headlines



Precipitation has moved out of the area Thursday morning, but with temperatures below freezing, slick spots could be possible on roads and parking lots. Temperatures won't budge much over the course of the day, and with wind gusts near 30 miles per hour, it will feel like we are in the teens.

It stays cloudy during the day. Clouds clear this evening and overnight, allowing some temperatures to fall into the single digits by early Friday.

Valentine's Day Friday is dry, but Friday night, precipitation moves back into the area. It could start as snow or a rain/snow mix. Temperatures warm Saturday, meaning mostly rain is likely during the day. Rain could be heavy at times, especially in the southern portions of the state.

Temperatures fall Sunday, meaning a shift back to snow showers to end the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and breezy. High: 27°

Overnight: Clouds clearing. Low: 11°

Friday: Clouds return. High: 34°

