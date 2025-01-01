Cold and cloudy start to the New Year. Flurries possible

Headlines



COLD PATTERN TO SETTLE IN

LIGHT SNOW THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY

SIGNIFICANT STORM LIKELY SUNDAY INTO MONDAY

Happy New Year to all! 2025 is going to start off active and it will trend very cold in the coming days. Skies today will be cloudy and temperatures won't move much at all. Look for high to only be in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be dry for most of the day but a quick clipper system will arrive after sunshine and then move through during the overnight hour and ending before the Friday morning commute. A swath of 1"-2" will be possible across northern locations with lower amounts to the south.

A more significant storm will impact the area Sunday into Monday. This storm will have the potential to produce some significant snowfall totals across parts of the area. The track will be key as some mixing could take place in southern locations which would cut down totals. There also might be a sharp gradient of snow totals.

At this time stay tuned to the forecast and we will update as the storm moves onshore in the northwest. Once on land, models will get a better handle on the track in the coming days. At this point though plan on some snow Sunday into Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and chilly. High: 34°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 25°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Light snow late. High: 36°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 26°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast