Cold and quiet today before wild temperature swings

COLD BUT QUIET TODAY

LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE TOMORROW

BELOW ZERO WIND CHILL THURSDAY MORNING

Today will be a fairly quiet day of weather with temperatures that will top off right around the freezing with partly sunny skies. You will need to bundle up but at least it will be bright.

Clouds will increase overnight. Tomorrow morning there is a small chance of a bit of a wintry mix include some freezing drizzle. It isn't a great chance but it will be possible. Then tomorrow night as the next round of arctic air comes in a band of snow will move through. A quick coating will be possible. Timing looks to be after the evening commute but we will update as needed.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the season. Highs will be in the low 20s. However, when you wake up Thursday morning wind chill values will be below zero for everyone.

The bitter blast is brief as a nice warming trend heads our way this weekend. Highs will close to 50° on Sunday and Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 31°

Overnight: Cold with increasing clouds Low: 23°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and windy. Light wintry mix possible High: 45°

Thursday: Mostly sunny but very cold High: 24°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast