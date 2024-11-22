Cold, cloudy and windy Friday forecast

Headlines



COLD, CLOUDY AND WINDY TODAY

GRADUAL WARMING TREND THIS WEEKEND

COLDER HEADING INTO THANKSGIVING

Temperatures today will climb into the low 40s this afternoon. You'll need to have the heavier coat though as it will also be windy. That will put wind chill values into the 30s for much of the day. Little to no sunshine is expected.

Some sunshine will come in over the weekend along with warmer temperatures. We'll get back up above normal on Sunday which will be good news for those of you heading and tailgating for the Colts game.

Monday will bring warmer temperatures and rain back to the area followed by much colder temperatures as we head towards Thanksgiving.

There could be a storm around the area in the holiday time frame as well followed by the coldest air we have seen in a while the Saturday and Sunday following the holiday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and windy High: 43°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy High: 44°

Sunday: Bit warmer. Partly sunny. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast