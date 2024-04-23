A cold front brings afternoon rain to the area

Headlines



AFTERNOON RAIN TODAY

COOLER BUT DRY MID-WEEK

ACTIVE BUT WARM WEEKEND AHEAD

A cold front will move through the state this afternoon bringing rain chance for everyone. The good news is we will avoid any severe weather. However, if you do have plans know that rain will impact them from mainly 3pm-7pm for most. The rain will linger longer in southern locations.

wx

Skies will clear overnight with sunshine returning for Wednesday and Thursday. While sunny, it will be a bit below normal with temperatures tomorrow only in the mid to upper 50s.

wx

The good news is that we will really warm things up heading into the weekend. With the warmth though will come a fairly active weather pattern. Storm chances will be in the forecast Friday through Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Afternoon rain. High: 65°

Overnight: Clearing skies. Low: 43°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Cooler. High: 58°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 64°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Storm chances return. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast