Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A cold front brings afternoon rain to the area

TK2.png
wx
TK2.png
Posted at 7:01 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 07:14:29-04

Headlines

  • AFTERNOON RAIN TODAY
  • COOLER BUT DRY MID-WEEK
  • ACTIVE BUT WARM WEEKEND AHEAD

A cold front will move through the state this afternoon bringing rain chance for everyone. The good news is we will avoid any severe weather. However, if you do have plans know that rain will impact them from mainly 3pm-7pm for most. The rain will linger longer in southern locations.

TK1.png

Skies will clear overnight with sunshine returning for Wednesday and Thursday. While sunny, it will be a bit below normal with temperatures tomorrow only in the mid to upper 50s.

TK5.png

The good news is that we will really warm things up heading into the weekend. With the warmth though will come a fairly active weather pattern. Storm chances will be in the forecast Friday through Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Afternoon rain. High: 65°
Overnight: Clearing skies. Low: 43°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Cooler. High: 58°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 64°
Friday: Partly cloudy. Storm chances return. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018