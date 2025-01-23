Cold front brings a few snow showers and another blast of cold air

Just as we were starting to make some progress in the temperature department, we get pulled right back into another arctic blast. A cold front clears the area this evening. It will take the chance for snow showers, and the associated clouds, with it. That opens the door for temperatures to fall quickly. We'll be in the single digits for lows.

Wind chills drop near to a little below zero for some Friday morning. The frigid start leads to a sunny and cold day. Temperatures only recover into the lower 20s for highs.

wrtv

Another series of fronts will sweep across Central Indiana this weekend. Initially, this brings temperatures into the mid and upper 30s Saturday. However, by Sunday, high temperatures cool a bit. We'll be in the lower 30s to end the weekend.

wrtv

We get a prolonged thaw next week. High temperatures climb into the lower 40s by Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 6°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 22°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries possible. High: 37°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 31°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast