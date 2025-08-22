Cold front brings big weather changes over the weekend

We're finally starting to see more breaks in the clouds. That trend will continue this evening into tonight. We stay mild overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

A cold front spends much of Saturday working its way closer to Central Indiana. That means we spend the day on the warmer side of it. Even with mostly cloudy skies, we expect afternoon temperatures to reach into the lower 80s. It will feel just a couple of degrees warmer with the muggy air still in place.

wrtv

The cold front goes through Saturday night. This opens the door to some cooler, Canadian air. Sunday afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 70s. Our average high is still in the middle 80s. The humidity drops too! This is a refreshing change that will last all the way through the week ahead.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 64°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 82°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 77°

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast