Cold front today will bring a return to seasonable temperatures

  • COLD FRONT PASSES TODAY
  • UP AND DOWN TEMPERATURES THE NEXT WEEK
  • MINOR RAIN CHANCE ON FRIDAY

A cold front will move through the area today with a band of cloud cover and breezy conditions. The front will arrive first in northern locations which will keep highs in the upper 60s. The further south the front will arrive later in the day so highs could climb into the mid 70s. The front goes through dry but for a period this afternoon skies could be mostly cloudy.

We clear out overnight and that will allow temperatures to really start to cool off. Tomorrow will start with temperatures in the mid 30s as you get going.

Tomorrow will be cooler than what we have seen but it will actually be seasonable for this time of year.

Another cold front comes through on Friday. There could be a few isolated showers but nothing major. Temperatures will then be in the 60s over the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy - Breezy High: 73°
Overnight: Mainly clear & colder. Low: 40°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 65°
Friday: Partly cloudy - Spot shower. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

