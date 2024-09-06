Cold front ushers in cool temperatures for the weekend

Headlines



SCATTERED SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON

MUCH COOLER WEEKEND AHEAD

30'S POSSIBLE IN SOME AREAS SUNDAY AM

A cold front will move through the area this afternoon with breezy conditions and some scattered showers. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 70s to the north to the low 80s to the south. It takes the front longer to get to in southern locations and that is why it will be a bit warmer.

wrtv

Most of the showers should be out of the area by time we get to football this evening. A few showers will be possible around kickoff for both high school and IU in southern locations. The should move out quickly as temperatures drop into the 60s.

wrtv

The weekend will be chilly. Highs will only be in the 60s on Saturday and then in the 70s on Sunday.

wrtv

Sunday morning we will start in the 30s in some locations but warm into the 70s quickly. If heading to the Colts game it will be in the 50s for tailgating and then low 70s as the game lets out.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Sct. showers. High: 77°

Overnight: Clearing and breezy. Low: 50°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High: 69°

Sunday: Cold morning then sunny. High:72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast