Cold Monday followed by very brief warm-up

A cold front passing through could bring a few snow showers tonight. The best chance will be across southern areas where a light coating is possible. Skies stay mostly cloudy as more frigid air settles in. Look for lows to range from the single digits north to lower 20s south.

Much of our Monday comes with mostly cloudy skies. That said, we should see a little more sunshine working in than what we had over the weekend. Temperatures stay cold with highs in the upper 20s north and lower 30s south.

We get a brief warm-up Tuesday. A SW breeze at 10-20 mph does take some of the "warmth" out of the air, but it gets our highs around 40°. That's our warmest so far this month! Feels like temperatures stay in the 30s.

A few rain and snow showers are possible Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. After that, we're back into the deep freeze.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 16°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 30°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 40°

Wednesday: A few rain/snow showers. Breezy. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast