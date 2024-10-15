Cold night ahead leads to frost/freeze potential

Scattered showers wind down this evening. Some of those showers brought graupel across central Indiana Tuesday. It forms when snowflakes high above collect super-cooled water drops on the way down. That was also enough to officially put a trace of snow on the books for Indy! The last time that happened on this date was in 1954.

Some clearing is expected tonight, but we're also expecting an area of clouds to develop. Where and when those clouds form will impact overnight temperatures. For now, it looks like the best chance for frost is across NE and southern areas. Some frost could also form across the west. That's why frost and freeze alerts kind of make a U-shape around Indy.

wrtv

Wednesday is another cool day across the Hoosier State. Partly sunny skies come with highs in the middle 50s. The wind will be lighter, so that will help.

wrtv

Wednesday night into Thursday morning brings the best chance of widespread frost and freeze conditions to the area. After that, temperatures gradually moderate as we approach the weekend.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low: 38°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 56°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 67°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast