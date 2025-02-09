Cold tonight. Accumulating snow possible this week.

Get ready for our coldest night so far this month! Cloudy skies become partly cloudy tonight. That will allow already chilly temperatures to fall into the teens across the northern half of Indiana overnight. Lower 20s are expected south.

Our Monday starts cold, but at least we'll have some sunshine. Clouds increase through the day. Temperatures come in close to average with afternoon highs near 40°.

wrtv

A weather system stays south of much of Central Indiana Tuesday. The exception could be areas along and south of a Bloomington to Greensburg line. A coating to less than 1" of snow is possible for those communities.

wrtv

A much more impactful system takes aim on Central Indiana late Wednesday into Wednesday night. The track is still in question, so we can't rule out a mix of rain and snow across the area. It does appear that parts of the state could see several inches of snow. Stayed tuned for updates!

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 20°

Monday: Clouds increase. High: 39°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible south. High: 37°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow develops. Mix possible. High: 33°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast