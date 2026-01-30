Cold Weather Advisory returns through Saturday morning

Tonight will be a race between dropping temperatures and increasing clouds. The longer clouds take to fill in, the colder our temperatures become. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 9AM Saturday for the SE 2/3rds of Central Indiana. These communities could experience wind chills of -10° or colder. A few flurries or isolated snow showers are also possible overnight.

Cold and quiet weather remains the weather theme this weekend. Mostly cloudy skies Saturday keep highs in the upper teens. We can't rule out a few passing flurries. A north breeze keeps afternoon wind chills in the single digits.

wrtv

A little more sunshine brings some improvement to temperatures Sunday. We still aren't going to melt much snow, but highs in the middle 20s are a step in the right direction.

wrtv

There's a slight chance for a few snow showers Monday. Our next best chance of scattered snow showers has sped up a bit. It now looks like a system could bring light snow accumulations Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds increase. Flurries possible. Low: 1°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 18°

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 24°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow showers. High: 29°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast