Cold weather is here to stay for a bit. Here's how to save on your next electric bill

INDIANAPOLIS — The cold isn’t going anywhere.

Temperatures are going to be hovering above or below the freezing mark for the next week.

That could mean a higher than usual electric bill.

“I am a 73, 75 person. I love a warm space," JR Rudolph said. “We noticed the same space, we’re paying more energy price.”

Rudolph is not alone.

Many Central Indiana residents are noticing higher-than-usual energy bills.

Mallory Duncan with AES Indiana says this is one of the coldest Januarys on record with some of the coldest temperatures since January 2014.

“Especially the cold temperatures we’ve been dealing with, your heating system has to work harder to get that system to the temperature you set," Duncan said.

In order to avoid surprises, Duncan recommends signing up for Budget Billing.

Here’s how it works:

The starting point is the average amount for your last 12 AES Indiana bills.

You'll be billed the same amount for the first three months, even if your energy use varies.

Your payment amount may be adjusted once every three months.

“Then there will be a 'settle up' month for you to settle that bill if there was anything lower or higher than that budget bill statement," she said.

AES also has a guidebook called 75 Ways to Save on their website.

Some highlights are:

A couple of degrees makes a difference. Set your thermostat a few degrees lower than you normally would.

Let the light in. Open curtains or blinds during the day to help heat your home.

Weatherstripping or caulk around windows, door frames help seal in warm air.

You can learn more here.