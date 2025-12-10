Colder air settles in ahead of accumulating snow

Gusty winds have brought the return of colder temperatures. Although it stays breezy, gusts will drop off overnight. Temperatures settle into the middle 20s for lows.

Thursday is another gray and cloudy day for us. We can't rule out seeing some flurries, but much of the day is quiet. Temperatures only warm around the 30° mark. Thankfully, wind will be much less of an issue than it was Wednesday.

wrtv

Our next weather system enters the picture Thursday evening. It could bring some snow to impact the evening commute, especially in western areas. Snow overspreads much of Central Indiana Thursday night. As of now, it appears we'll have a band of 1"-3" of snow along and SW of a Lafayette to Richmond line with lesser amounts to the north. An area of 3"-5" of snow is possible across central or southern parts of the area, but the exact location is still in question.

wrtv

Another batch of light snow is possible Saturday. That one comes with the coldest air yet. Highs are only in the single digits Sunday with even colder wind chills.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 25°

Thursday: Cloudy with flurries possible. High: 31°

Thursday Night: Snow likely. Low: 26°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33°

Saturday: Light snow likely. High: 19°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast