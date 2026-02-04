Colder air through the end of the week

Headlines



COLDER AIR IN PLACE FOR A FEW DAYS

SCATTERED SNOW CHANCES

MUCH WARMER NEXT WEEK

We broke our sub-freezing stretch yesterday with highs back in the mid 30s. We, unfortunately, undo that progress with highs today in the mid 20s. Most of the second half of the week looks dry, but We will be on the lookout for a snow chance by Friday. Overall, the snow looks light.

WRTV

There is warmer weather in store starting next week. Highs quickly climb into the upper 30s and even mid 40s! That pattern looks to hold for a while. Even beyond the seven-day forecast, temperatures look mild.

WRTV

The weekend ends up a bit colder, but overall we will make big improvements here this coming week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 23°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 8°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 27°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast