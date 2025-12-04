Colder air to end the week

Headlines



CLEARING SKIES

VERY COLD

WEEKEND SNOW

We will get back to some sunshine today! That will be a nice silver lining in what is, otherwise, a very cold day. High temperatures only make it into the mid 20s today. That momentum will carry over into Friday morning. We will start out in the single digit range.

WRTV

Friday will warm-up a touch, but not much. We manage the low 30s under sunny skies.

WRTV

There is a weekend snow chance for Sunday. It doesn't look like much, but we expected scattered snow showers. Temperatures stay way below average this week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 24°

Overnight: Very cold. Low: 9°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast