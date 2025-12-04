Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colder air to end the week

Scattered snow chance for the weekend
Thursday's Forecast
Headlines

  • CLEARING SKIES
  • VERY COLD
  • WEEKEND SNOW

We will get back to some sunshine today! That will be a nice silver lining in what is, otherwise, a very cold day. High temperatures only make it into the mid 20s today. That momentum will carry over into Friday morning. We will start out in the single digit range.

Friday morning

Friday will warm-up a touch, but not much. We manage the low 30s under sunny skies.

Friday forecast

There is a weekend snow chance for Sunday. It doesn't look like much, but we expected scattered snow showers. Temperatures stay way below average this week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 24°
Overnight: Very cold. Low: 9°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

