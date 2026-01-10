Colder with snow showers tonight

Chilly rain showers have mixed with some sleet at times today. Those showers move out, and we have a brief period of dry and windy weather. NW gusts of 20-30 mph will be common through this evening.

After 9pm, we look for a band of snow to enter Indiana from the NW. This will sweep across the area through the overnight with some light accumulations. Most areas can expect a half inch or less of snow. There could be some isolated higher amounts though.

The overnight snow could lead to a few slick spots early Sunday. We may also see a few isolated snow showers sticking around into the day. The best chance for additional snow will be across NE areas like Muncie and Hartford City. Temperatures are much colder with highs only around 30°.

You will want the winter layers for the second half of the weekend. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers. Low: 23°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Isolated snow shower. High: 31°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 43°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM shower. High: 50°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast