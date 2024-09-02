Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Comfortable again Tuesday, before temperatures make a quick climb

KM3.png
wrtv
KM3.png
Posted

Our weather has gone through quite the transition. Today's high temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler than what we were dealing with the end of last week. The cooler feel continues into tonight. Many spots north of Indy can expect temperatures in the upper 40s by Tuesday morning. Indy and areas south will start the day in the lower 50s.

The biggest change in our Tuesday forecast comes with more high clouds. That should make for a partly sunny day. We stay comfortable with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

KM2.png

Temperatures warm quickly by midweek. Highs return to the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Our next cold front arrives with the chance for scattered storms Friday. This system will be followed by much cooler air. Highs may struggle to reach 70° next weekend.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 53°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 78°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 87°
Friday: Partly sunny with scattered t'storms. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk