Comfortable again Tuesday, before temperatures make a quick climb

Our weather has gone through quite the transition. Today's high temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler than what we were dealing with the end of last week. The cooler feel continues into tonight. Many spots north of Indy can expect temperatures in the upper 40s by Tuesday morning. Indy and areas south will start the day in the lower 50s.

The biggest change in our Tuesday forecast comes with more high clouds. That should make for a partly sunny day. We stay comfortable with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures warm quickly by midweek. Highs return to the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Our next cold front arrives with the chance for scattered storms Friday. This system will be followed by much cooler air. Highs may struggle to reach 70° next weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 53°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 78°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85°

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 87°

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered t'storms. High: 81°

