Comfortable for your evening plans. Cold front arrives tonight.

Although skies have been a bit brighter today, we still have quite a few clouds. That will be the case through this evening. A cold front may squeeze out a stray shower, but the overall chance is low. Clouds decrease tonight with lows around 60°.

The second half of our weekend is cooler and less humid. Actually, it's a great August day to spend some time outdoors. We'll enjoy quite a bit of sunshine with some afternoon clouds. High temperatures in the middle 70s come in about 10° below average. It may be a little breezy at times. NW winds could gust around 25 mph.

Our weather stays very comfortable through the week ahead. Highs range from the lower 70s to near 80°. It also looks like this cooler pattern comes with a dry stretch. Rain chances are absent from the 7-day forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 60°

Sunday: Mostly sunny with some PM clouds. High: 76°

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 73°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast