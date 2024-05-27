Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Comfortable Memorial Day forecast

TK1.png
wx
TK1.png
Posted at 7:14 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 08:10:08-04

Headlines

  • COOLER TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK
  • PRETTY QUIET WEATHER PATTERN
  • MINOR RAIN CHANCES

Temperatures today and this week will be running a bit below normal but still very comfortable. We'll be in the 70s for much of the week. Today skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a high right around 74°.

TK4.png

Overnight a quick passing shower will be possible while you are sleeping but otherwise another great day tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the low 70s.

TK2.png

We'll stay in the 70s the rest of the week with Wednesday being the coolest day with some of you only in the 60s. Lows Thursday morning could be in the 40s in spots

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Below normal High: 74°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Spot shower. Low: 58°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 74°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cool. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018