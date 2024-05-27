Comfortable Memorial Day forecast

Headlines



COOLER TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

PRETTY QUIET WEATHER PATTERN

MINOR RAIN CHANCES

Temperatures today and this week will be running a bit below normal but still very comfortable. We'll be in the 70s for much of the week. Today skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a high right around 74°.

Overnight a quick passing shower will be possible while you are sleeping but otherwise another great day tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the low 70s.

We'll stay in the 70s the rest of the week with Wednesday being the coolest day with some of you only in the 60s. Lows Thursday morning could be in the 40s in spots

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Below normal High: 74°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Spot shower. Low: 58°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 74°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cool. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast