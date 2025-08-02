Comfortable weather continues this weekend

We're getting more of a mid September feel to the first weekend of August. Low humidity and temperatures in the 70s make it very comfortable for your Saturday evening plans.

Temperatures start off in the upper 50s again Sunday. Temperatures warm quickly with lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 80s, which is just slightly below average. The humidity stays low. That means it's another great day to get outside.

Temperatures make a slow, but steady, climb in the week ahead. We'll also notice a little more humidity with the warmer air.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 82°

Monday: Partly sunny. Spotty storm. High: 83°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of storms. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast