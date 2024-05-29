Cool and breezy Wednesday with a passing shower

Headlines



WELL BELOW NORMAL TODAY

SPOT SHOWER POSSIBLE ( MAINLY NORTH & EAST)

WARMING TREND HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will be well below normal today as many of us will struggle to get to 70° for your afternoon high. Throw in breezy conditions through most of the day I think you will want to have the jacket handy. Skies will be partly cloudy but a departing weak area of low pressure will give eastern locations the chance of a spot shower.

Overnight with clear skies and calming winds our temperatures will really start to cool off. Look for lows to be in the 40s in a lot of locations outside of the city.

After the cool start and coolest temperatures of the week it will turn into a very nice day tomorrow with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs back to around 80°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy High: 70°

Overnight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 51°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast