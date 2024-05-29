Cool and breezy Wednesday with a passing shower

Headlines
- WELL BELOW NORMAL TODAY
- SPOT SHOWER POSSIBLE ( MAINLY NORTH & EAST)
- WARMING TREND HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND
Temperatures will be well below normal today as many of us will struggle to get to 70° for your afternoon high. Throw in breezy conditions through most of the day I think you will want to have the jacket handy. Skies will be partly cloudy but a departing weak area of low pressure will give eastern locations the chance of a spot shower.
Overnight with clear skies and calming winds our temperatures will really start to cool off. Look for lows to be in the 40s in a lot of locations outside of the city.
After the cool start and coolest temperatures of the week it will turn into a very nice day tomorrow with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs back to around 80°.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy High: 70°
Overnight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 51°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 75°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast