Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool and dry evening. Time change tonight.

KM3.png
wrtv
KM3.png
Posted

If you're heading out this evening, be sure to take along the jacket. Temperatures cool quickly. We'll drop into the lower 50s by 9 PM. We won't be quite as cool overnight with lows in the lower 40s. Skies stay mostly clear.

Also don't forget, Daylight Saving Ends tonight. We gain an hour overnight. That puts sunrise at 7:17 AM Sunday. Sunset happens at 5:40 PM.

KM4.png

Clouds increase through the day Sunday. We can't rule out a stray shower as the day goes along, but most areas stay dry. A SE breeze with gusts around 20 mph give temperatures a boost. Look for afternoon highs back around the 70° mark.

KM2.png

Temperatures stay mild heading into the new week. A few showers are possible for NW areas Monday. A better chance of rain arrives Tuesday. A t'storm is also possible.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 43°
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Isolated shower. High: 70°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers NW. High: 74°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. T'storm possible. High: 74°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk