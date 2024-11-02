Cool and dry evening. Time change tonight.

If you're heading out this evening, be sure to take along the jacket. Temperatures cool quickly. We'll drop into the lower 50s by 9 PM. We won't be quite as cool overnight with lows in the lower 40s. Skies stay mostly clear.

Also don't forget, Daylight Saving Ends tonight. We gain an hour overnight. That puts sunrise at 7:17 AM Sunday. Sunset happens at 5:40 PM.

Clouds increase through the day Sunday. We can't rule out a stray shower as the day goes along, but most areas stay dry. A SE breeze with gusts around 20 mph give temperatures a boost. Look for afternoon highs back around the 70° mark.

Temperatures stay mild heading into the new week. A few showers are possible for NW areas Monday. A better chance of rain arrives Tuesday. A t'storm is also possible.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 43°

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Isolated shower. High: 70°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers NW. High: 74°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. T'storm possible. High: 74°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 67°

