Cool start Monday morning, warmer than normal by afternoon

WARMING TREND THIS WEEK

BREEZY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

RAIN LIKELY ON HALLOWEEN THURSDAY

With clear skies Sunday night into Monday morning, expect temperatures to cool into the upper 30s. Frost is possible. Despite the cool start, Monday afternoon should be pleasant with highs in the low 70s. More clouds develop through the day Monday, but rain is not expected. It will become a little breezy by Monday evening.

The real breezy conditions occur Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind gusts 30 miles per hour are possible. Make sure any Halloween decorations in your yard are secure. The wind will usher in warmer air, with high temperatures warming near 80 degrees both days.

Weather becomes more active on Thursday. Rain is likely Thursday morning, and thunder could be possible. Rain showers are lighter by the afternoon and evening. Rain could impact Thursday evening trick-or-treating. Rain exits Thursday night, leaving dry but cooler weather for Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 39°

Monday: Clouds increase. High: 71°

Tuesday: Warmer and breezy. Partly cloudy skies. High: 79°

