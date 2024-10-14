Cool temperatures come with the chance for isolated showers

Watch Now
Our weather has gone through an abrupt change. It certainly feels like fall now with temperatures falling below average.

Temperatures cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight. Mostly cloudy skies keep them from getting any cooler. A few chilly rain showers are possible overnight. Any rain amounts will be very light.

Tuesday brings quite a few clouds once again. We should see at least some sunshine though. The chance for an isolated shower stays with us as north winds gust around 25 mph. That breeze will add to the already cool feel with highs only in the middle 50s.

Some areas of frost are possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings. That's when low temperatures are expected to reach their coldest. Both days start with lows in the 30s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Low: 41°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Isolated showers. High: 55°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 57°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 62°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 67°

