Cooler air for Wednesday

COOLER TEMPS TODAY

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

COOLER NEXT WEEK

It will be feeling more like fall the next few days with temperatures back in the low to mid 70s. Clouds fill in for Wednesday, but we are back to sunshine Thursday.

Our dry stretch comes to an end by the weekend. A bigger weather maker is set to bring showers and even some storms Saturday evening into Sunday. A few areas could see some stronger storms and even locally heavy rain. It will also be very windy with this cold front, so make sure all the Halloween decorations are tied down.

It will be much cooler after that system. High temperatures drop back into the mid 60s next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 73°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 51°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast