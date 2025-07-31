Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler Air Heading into The Weekend

Dry Skies for the Weekend
Thursday Forecast
Headlines

  • MORNING STORMS AND SHOWERS
  • BIG COOL DOWN
  • FAIR FORECAST

It is a wet start to the day with storms and showers moving across the state. Keep the rain gear nearby early. This will bring much cooler air for the afternoon. Temperatures will be capped in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine is back just in time for the State Fair!

Fair Forecast

We will keep the clear skies and mild temperatures going into the weekend. Here is a snapshot of Saturday with mostly sunny skies expected.

Saturday

We will slowly warm back up into the mid 80s next week. That is close to average for August.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: AM Storms & Showers. Cloudy Afternoon. High: 75°
Overnight: Clearing Skies. Low: 61°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

