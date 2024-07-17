Watch Now
Cooler and less humid next few days

Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 17, 2024

Cold front coming through! We'll keep the chance for a few showers and isolated storms going through this evening. Winds are already turning around to the NW. That will begin a much welcomed drop in humidity levels. Skies become mostly clear overnight with cooler lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday brings a much different, and much more comfortable, feel. Low humidity will pair nicely with highs in the upper 70s. Lots of sunshine means the UV index stays in the very high range.

We're dry through the weekend, as temperatures slowly moderate. Our next chance for rain returns early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Low: 59°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

