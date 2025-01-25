Cooler Sunday ahead of big warm-up

This time around it took nearly 7 days to reach the freezing mark. We did it today, which means we were able to melt at least a little bit of the snow and ice. Temperatures drop back into the 20s tonight, so be aware of isolated slick spots.

Another cold front slides across Central Indiana overnight. That puts a temporary halt to our warmer weather. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s Sunday. Skies remain mostly cloudy with a light NW wind.

The week ahead brings our longest stretch of above average warmth for the month. Our average high is in the middle 30s. We'll be around 40° through the first half of the week. Our next chance for rain holds off until Saturday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 31°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 39°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast