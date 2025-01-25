Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler Sunday ahead of big warm-up

KM3.png
wrtv
KM3.png
Posted

This time around it took nearly 7 days to reach the freezing mark. We did it today, which means we were able to melt at least a little bit of the snow and ice. Temperatures drop back into the 20s tonight, so be aware of isolated slick spots.

Another cold front slides across Central Indiana overnight. That puts a temporary halt to our warmer weather. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s Sunday. Skies remain mostly cloudy with a light NW wind.

KM2.png

The week ahead brings our longest stretch of above average warmth for the month. Our average high is in the middle 30s. We'll be around 40° through the first half of the week. Our next chance for rain holds off until Saturday.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 31°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 39°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk