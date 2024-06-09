Cooler temps start the week

We're putting the wraps on a nice Sunday across central Indiana. We have another cold front sliding through tonight. This one comes through dry. In fact, we may not see any rain until the end of the week. Skies stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the middle 50s.

Nice and comfortable weather starts the week. Humidity will not be a factor Monday. We will have some clouds moving through, but we stay dry. Temperatures will be nearly ten degrees below average with highs around 70°.

Temperatures warm quickly as the week goes along. Highs return to the mid 80s Wednesday with some areas in the lower 90s by Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear. Low: 56°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 71°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast