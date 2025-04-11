Cooler today, but a warming trend for the weekend

We continue with our spring temperature swings. We're on the cooler side today with highs only reaching the lower 50s. That's more typical of the middle of March. Clouds decrease through the day. That gives us a mostly sunny afternoon. A north wind between 10 and 15 mph could gust around 25 mph.

A cool day leads to another cold night. It's time to protect those sensitive spring blooms once again. We have a Freeze Warning overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

After a cold start, temperatures make a nice rebound Saturday. Highs climb to around the 60° mark with lots of sunshine.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Decreasing clouds. High: 53°

Overnight: Mostly clear. Freeze Warning. Low: 31°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 61°

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast