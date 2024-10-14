Cooler weather settles in to start the new week.

Headlines



COOL AND BREEZY TODAY

FROST POTENTIAL MID-WEEK

WARMER AGAIN FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy skies today will keep the temperatures in the 50s for most locations today. To the north the clouds will be thicker and a stray shower or two will be possible. To the south some peeks of sunshine will be possible.

WRTV

Overnight some areas will drop into the 30s with some scattered shower being possible.

Colder nights will be possible though mid-week as the clouds clear. Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the low 30s by Thursday morning. Some outlying areas could be into the 20s.

The good news is that while very chilly in the morning high temperatures will be in the 60s by the end of the week and 70s return for the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Stray shower. High: 58°

Overnight: Spot showers Low: 41°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy - AM shower threat. High: 55°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 63

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast