Cooler weather to end the week

Temperatures warm back up for the weekend
Thursday Forecast
WRTV
  • FALL FEEL FOR NOW
  • WARMER THIS WEEKEND
  • PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

Soak in the fall weather while it lasts! Temperatures will be cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and even 30s!

Friday morning

Warmer weather is back heading into the weekend. It won't be a huge warm up, but we will get back into the 70s Friday through next week.

CS 3.png

Skies look dry through the week ahead. We could certainly use the rain, but it looks to hold off this week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 68°
Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 39°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

