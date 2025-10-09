Cooler weather to end the week

Headlines



FALL FEEL FOR NOW

WARMER THIS WEEKEND

PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

Soak in the fall weather while it lasts! Temperatures will be cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and even 30s!

Warmer weather is back heading into the weekend. It won't be a huge warm up, but we will get back into the 70s Friday through next week.

Skies look dry through the week ahead. We could certainly use the rain, but it looks to hold off this week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 68°

Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 39°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast