Cooler with a chance of rain and snow showers this weekend

We're settling back into reality with the return of cooler temperatures. While temperatures will be colder tonight, lows in the upper 30s still come in closer to our average high for early January. Skies stay mostly cloudy with dry weather expected.

More gray skies highlight our Saturday forecast. The clouds limit temperatures to highs in the lower 40s. We also expect some chilly rain showers to be scattered around during the day. Any rain will be light. Most of us can expect a tenth of an inch or less.

As colder air continues to pour in, some scattered snow showers are possible Saturday night. Most areas will see a half inch or less of snow by Sunday morning. With our recent warmth, it may take a little longer for snow to stick to roads and sidewalks.

Sunday is a cold day with highs struggling to reach the lower 30s. A NW breeze brings an even colder feel with wind chills in the teens and 20s. We could see a few isolated snow showers. The best chance will be NE areas where a lake effect band could develop.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High: 43°

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Low: 23°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. High: 32°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast